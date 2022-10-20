 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUSIC

New conductor to lead Auburn orchestra's 'Dance' concert

ACO

The Auburn Chamber Orchestra.

 Provided

The Auburn Chamber Orchestra will present a free concert, "An Overture to the Dance," at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.

The concert will take place in the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park, 6877 E. Lake Road, Owasco. It will feature "familiar and beloved dance music for the whole family to enjoy," the orchestra said in a news release, including material by Tchaikovsky, Strauss, Bizet and more. The concert will be conducted by Dr. Victor Vallo Jr. in his debut with the orchestra. Vallo will offer commentary about the material as well.

The orchestra, now in its 36th season, consists of performers of a wide variety of ages, communities and professions.

Though the concert is free, donations to the orchestra are appreciated.

For more information, visit auburnchamberorchestra.com.

