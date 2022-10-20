New conductor to lead Auburn orchestra's 'Dance' concert

The concert will take place in the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park, 6877 E. Lake Road, Owasco. It will feature "familiar and beloved dance music for the whole family to enjoy," the orchestra said in a news release, including material by Tchaikovsky, Strauss, Bizet and more. The concert will be conducted by Dr. Victor Vallo Jr. in his debut with the orchestra. Vallo will offer commentary about the material as well.