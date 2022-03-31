New Emerson Park group gets rolling with Easter egg hunt

Members of a new group want to make Emerson Park the destination it was when they were younger.

The nonprofit Friends of Emerson Park formed last year to work with Cayuga County on community programming at the Owasco Lake park, cleanup and more. The programming will begin Saturday, April 16, with an Easter egg hunt. Additional events include a Wednesday night movie series and a Thursday night concert series, both taking place this summer.

Kim Jones, chair of the Friends of Emerson Park Board of Directors, told The Citizen the group formed in hopes of "bringing life back to Emerson Park."

"It used to be a lot more than what it is now," she said. "It's still beautiful, but it's underutilized."

After forming in September, the group held its first cleanup at the park in October. About 50 volunteers took part and showed interest in continuing to help the group, Jones said.

The Friends of Emerson Park has also received support from many sponsors and community members, Co-chair Karissa Thompson told The Citizen. A February bottle and can drive at Bag O' Nickels, for instance, raised about $400 for the group. The grand prize of the Easter egg hunt, meanwhile, was donated by the Auburn Shop With a Cop program.

That support will help the group as it works to get its foot in the door with visitors and volunteers alike during its first summer, Thompson added.

"We just want to create awareness that Emerson Park is here and bring it back to when we were all kids," she said. "We can make it a beautiful landing place for our community."

The group hopes its efforts to revitalize the park complement those of the county, which is in the midst of a $16 million effort to redevelop Deauville Island with a "destination playground," performing arts stage and more. The operators of the park's pavilion, A&M Catering, will host a Return to the Lake Dance there the evening of Saturday, May 7.

The Friends of Emerson Park will host a spring cleanup that afternoon. Along with its movies and concerts, other planned events include drop-in recreation and wellness on Tuesday nights with activities like cornhole, yoga and flower arranging, a Docktoberfest in September to raise money to fix the park's boat launch, and another fall cleanup.

"We want to show that we can put on some pretty awesome events at Emerson Park and get the community as involved as we can," Thompson said.

Doug Dello Stritto, Cayuga County's parks maintenance supervisor, told The Citizen the new group is a "vital backbone" to the county's ownership of the park, which dates back to its donation by Fred L. Emerson in 1944. The 135-acre park was previously known as Enna Jennick Park and Lakeside Park, and included a merry-go-round, roller coaster and more attractions.

The group's efforts will build on a steady increase in attendance at the park over the past decade, from 250,000 to an estimated 290,000, though it dipped in 2020 due to COVID-19.

"They've been great to work with," Dello Stritto said. "From supporting our existing events to being a great conduit to suggest and help us produce public engagement."

If you go WHAT: Easter egg hunt WHEN: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16 WHERE: Emerson Park Pavilion, Owasco COST: Admission and parking free and open to the public NOTE: Includes one golden egg per age group with grand prizes, and a 50/50 drawing at 9:45 a.m. (tickets $20) Other events • New York State I Love My Park Day spring cleanup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7 • Wednesday night outdoor movies: July 6: "Luca"

July 13: "The Lorax"

July 20: "Hook"

July 27: "Coco"

Aug. 3: "The BFG"

Aug. 10: "Moana"

Aug. 17: "The Lion King" (2019)

Aug. 24: "A Bug's Life"

Aug. 31: "Sing 2" • Thursday night (6 to 9 p.m.) concerts: June 30: Chasing Neon

July 7: Off the Reservation

July 14: Petty Thieves

July 21: The Ende Brothers

July 28: Town Hall Heist

Aug. 4: Virgil Cain

Aug. 11: Infinity

Aug. 18: No Filter

Aug. 25: The Dean's List

Sept. 1: My So-Called Band For more information, visit friendsofemerson.com or facebook.com/friendsofemerson.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

