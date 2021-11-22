New outdoor exhibit uses QR codes, Tubman's lantern to share Auburn history

A new outdoor exhibit uses Harriet Tubman's iconic lantern to light the way through interesting places in Auburn.

Harriet's Lantern Trail uses QR codes to share information about the city's historic and cultural sites, as well as the people who were part of them. A partnership between the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center and the city's Historic and Cultural Sites commission, the trail begins at the center with a map. Participants can then find lantern QR codes at each destination and scan the codes for more information about them.

Initial destinations include the heritage center, Willard Memorial Chapel, Market Street Park, Auburn Public Theater, the Seward House Museum, Seymour Library, the Case Research Laboratory, the Schweinfurth Art Center, Fort Hill Cemetery and Harriet Tubman National Historical Park. Along with Tubman, featured historical figures include Frances Seward, Theodore Case and more.

Participants can also take pictures of trail destinations as they appear today. Those who finish the trail and photograph each destination can win a prize by returning to the heritage center.

“What makes this experience so much fun is the ability to ‘connect the dots’ of sites throughout the city,” said Courtney Rae Kasper, visitor experience manager for the heritage center, in a news release. “And right now, it's a safe, outdoor activity for families, and an engaging experience for all ages. Plus, if the visitor stops at every location and captures each destination on their smartphones, they can return to the center for a prize.”

Harriet's Lantern Trail uses an app participants can download. The heritage center and city partnered with technology firm TGW Studio, of Rochester, on the project. The exhibit is supported by a Market New York Grant from the state's Division of Tourism as part of the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

For more information, visit visitauburnny.com or visit the heritage center, 25 South St., Auburn. between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

