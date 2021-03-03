New suffrage exhibit in Seneca Falls explores 'Radical Optimism'

A new exhibit celebrating the centennial of women's suffrage is on display at the Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls.

"Radical Optimism: The Enduring Power of the Women Who Won the Vote" was commissioned by the Friends of the park to commemorate 100 years since the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote, was ratified. The exhibit was funded in part by the Preserve the History of Women's RIghts in America Fund, which the group established in 2015.

The exhibit is located on the second floor of the 136 Fall St. visitor center. Spanning more than 80 years, "Radical Optimism" features the generations of women who fought for women's rights, from the first female public speakers to the vote on the amendment. It explores the challenges and obstacles facing suffragists, including those that came from within their own movement, and shows how they remained motivated and hopeful throughout the years.

“We are excited to tell this complex, yet hopeful story about the women who fought for their voting rights.” said park Superintendent Ahna Wilson in a news release. “It is especially inspiring to see how they organized for a common goal and persisted in their struggle for equality, despite all the conflict and setbacks.”