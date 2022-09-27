New Tubman documentary to premiere on PBS next week

A new PBS documentary about Harriet Tubman will premiere next week.

"Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom" tells the story of the iconic woman who risked her life to escape slavery in Maryland, led hundreds of others to freedom along the Underground Railroad, and settled afterward in Auburn. The documentary will premiere at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Syracuse PBS member station WCNY (channel 24 on Spectrum, channel 11 on Verizon Fios).

"'Visions of Freedom' goes beyond the legend," the documentary's synopsis says. "During her lifetime, Harriet Tubman steadfastly refused to be defined by stereotypes linked to her race or gender. She never wavered in her lifelong pursuit for equality as a freedom fighter, abolitionist, suffragist, military leader, and humanitarian."

Narrated by Emmy Award winner Alfre Woodard, the documentary was produced by Firelight Films and Maryland Public Television, executive produced by Stanley Nelson and Lynne Robinson, and produced and directed by Nelson and Nicole London. It also features actor Wendell Pierce as the voice of fellow abolitionist and Maryland native Frederick Douglass, who is the subject of another new documentary, "Becoming Frederick Douglass," premiering on PBS at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.

For more information, visit harriettubmanvisionsoffreedom.org.