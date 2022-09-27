 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HISTORY

New Tubman documentary to premiere on PBS next week

  • 0
Tubman visions
Provided

A new PBS documentary about Harriet Tubman will premiere next week.

"Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom" tells the story of the iconic woman who risked her life to escape slavery in Maryland, led hundreds of others to freedom along the Underground Railroad, and settled afterward in Auburn. The documentary will premiere at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Syracuse PBS member station WCNY (channel 24 on Spectrum, channel 11 on Verizon Fios).

"'Visions of Freedom' goes beyond the legend," the documentary's synopsis says. "During her lifetime, Harriet Tubman steadfastly refused to be defined by stereotypes linked to her race or gender. She never wavered in her lifelong pursuit for equality as a freedom fighter, abolitionist, suffragist, military leader, and humanitarian."

Narrated by Emmy Award winner Alfre Woodard, the documentary was produced by Firelight Films and Maryland Public Television, executive produced by Stanley Nelson and Lynne Robinson, and produced and directed by Nelson and Nicole London. It also features actor Wendell Pierce as the voice of fellow abolitionist and Maryland native Frederick Douglass, who is the subject of another new documentary, "Becoming Frederick Douglass," premiering on PBS at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit harriettubmanvisionsoffreedom.org.

'Harriet': The Citizen's coverage of the first movie about the abolitionist

'Harriet': Auburn's role, Cynthia Erivo and other thoughts on the Tubman movie
'Harriet': Auburn's role, Cynthia Erivo and other thoughts on the Tubman movie
Taking on Tubman: 'Harriet' director on writing the movie, filming in Auburn
Taking on Tubman: 'Harriet' director on writing the movie, filming in Auburn
How true is 'Harriet'? Tubman biographer says film gets her right — mostly
How true is 'Harriet'? Tubman biographer says film gets her right — mostly
From box office to backlash, how people are responding to 'Harriet'
From box office to backlash, how people are responding to 'Harriet'
'Harriet' actress, song nominated for Golden Globes
'Harriet' actress, song nominated for Golden Globes
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia will boycott the Oscars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News