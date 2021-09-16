 Skip to main content
New Weedsport car show supports fire department
FUND RAISERS

New Weedsport car show supports fire department

  • Updated
Weedsport Fire Department Truck
Provided

When the Weedsport Fire Department announced that it would have to cancel its annual Fireman's Field Days celebration in June because of COVID-19 restrictions, the news came with a pledge that it would look for new fundraising opportunities in the future.

One of those new opportunities comes this weekend, when the department will host its inaugural car show/vendor fair.

The Weedsport Fireman's Field at the corner of Towpath Road and Route 31 will be the site of the festivities from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Saturday, Sept. 18.

In addition to the automobiles and vendors who will be on site, the show includes plenty of food options, a live music DJ, a fire department boot drive and a 50/50 raffle.

Pre-registration deadline for those looking to display a car or set up a vendor booth has passed, but the department said it will be taking walk-ups on the day of the event. The participation fee is $15 for automobiles and $20 for vendors.

For more details, visit weedsportfd.com.

