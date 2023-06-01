The New York State Fair kicked off Pride Month Thursday by announcing its musical lineup and special events planned for Pride Day at the fair on Friday, Aug. 25.

A ceremony will be held shortly after the gates open that day, followed by a Resource Fair in the Pavilion Area behind Chevy Court where visitors will have a chance to socialize with members of various organizations and learn about different groups in the community. A comedy show and a drag show are set to take place in the Empire Theater of the Art and Home Center, and Syracuse Common Councilor Jimmy Monto – the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve in an elected position in the city – will serve as grand marshall of the Pride Day parade, which will step off from the Exposition Center at 6 p.m.

The musical lineup for Pride Day includes:

• Pop singer, songwriter and spoken word artist Mary Lambert will kick off the musical performances at 1 p.m. at Chevy Court.

Lambert’s star rose in 2012, the fair said, when she helped create “Same Love," which earned two Grammy nominations in 2014 and culminated with a performance featuring a mass wedding officiated by Queen Latifah and a duet by Mary Lambert and Madonna. She also experienced viral success with “She Keeps Me Warm” followed by “Secrets,” which climbed to Number 1 on the Billboard Dance charts.

• Rebecca Black, an adaptable singer, songwriter and pop artist known for leveraging pop culture savviness to creatively produce new content will perform at 2 p.m. at the Suburban Park stage.

At 13 years old, her song “Friday” became a fast-growing song and video. She later appeared in Katy Perry’s music video for “Last Friday Night.” The 10th Anniversary of “Friday” in 2011 – commemorated with a viral remix featuring collaborations – reintroduced Black as a modern music icon.

Beyond the music, she partners with organizations such as Best Buddies, the AdCouncil, and GLAAD to advocate for mental health initiatives, anti-bullying, and the LGBTQ+ community.

• Doechii – a rising hip hop artist who was recognized by NPR and Spotify as an artist to watch in 2022 – will play Chevy Court at 6 p.m.

Her song “Persuasive” received high praise from Rolling Stone and The LA Times, while “Crazy” was listed in Complex as one of the best songs of the year.

Some fairgoers may recognize Doechii from TikTok – which helped her establish a large internet fan base. Just a few months ago, Doechii released “What It Is (Block Boy),” which has been featured in more than 4.3 million TikTok videos to date. “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” went viral in 2021 and led to performances at the BET Hip Hop Awards and a major-record deal.

• Gayle – who has already opened for Taylor Swift this year and will join P!nk this summer – will play Suburban Park at 8 p.m.

The Grammy nominated singer-songwriter skyrocketed to fame following the release of “abcdefu,” the break-up song that had the world dancing through 2022. Gayle received nominations for “New Artist of the Year” at the MTV VMA’s, American Music Awards and People Choice Awards as her double-platinum anthem held the Number 1 spot on Top 40 Radio for three consecutive weeks and topped the Billboard Global 200 charts for nine weeks in a row. “abcdefu” was also nominated in the coveted GRAMMY “Song of the Year” category.

This is the first appearance at fair for all Pride Day artists, except for Mary Lambert, who performed at Chevy Court in 2017.

Like all acts that appear as part of the Chevrolet Music Series, all concerts featured in today’s announcement are included with Fair admission. Admission – expected to go online in the next few weeks – is $6 for adults and free for those who are 65 years and older, and 12 years and younger.

The Great New York State Fair begins Wednesday, August 23 and continues through Labor Day, Monday, September 4.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Quiet Riot, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park

• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Ann Wilson of Heart, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Suburban Park

• Ludacris, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Suburban Park

• The Fray, 6 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Court

• Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Suburban Park

• Yung Gravy, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Suburban Park

• Disney Junior Live, 1 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court

• The High Kings, Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court