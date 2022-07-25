New York State Fair announces two more free shows, including Dire Straits Legacy

The New York State Fair announced two more free concerts, one that features a Long Islander and the second that will be the final show in the Chevrolet Music Series.

London-based Dire Straits Legacy’s last stop on its summer tour will take to the Chevy Park stage at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, which is Labor Day.

Dire Straits burst onto the pop rock music scene in the late 1970s, and performed through the 1980s and into the 1990s, amassing hits including “Romeo & Juliet,” “Money for Nothing” and “Walk of Life.” Later, in 2015, some of the group’s members reunited as Dire Straits Legacy to resurrect the music that established Dire Straits as legendary British rockers.

This performance will be the band’s first at the fair. The eight-member band was originally scheduled to perform on Aug. 24, 2021, but postponed due to travel restrictions.

“The musical career of Dire Straits spans nearly 45-years, and what a treat it is for our team to finally be able to bring them to the Fair,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey in a press release. “Plus, what better way to close out the 2022 Fair Concert Season than with a show that appeals to multiple generations?”

Long Island-based singer/songwriter Jeff Rosenstock will make his Great New York State Fair with a 1 p.m. show Friday, Aug. 26 on the Chevy Court stage. His albums have risen on Billboard’s Independent Music charts and he’s the composer for the Cartoon Network animated series “Craig of the Creek.”

“Whether it’s punk, power pop or ska, Jeff Rosenstock has created some terrific music," Hennessey said. "This will be a fun afternoon of discovery for the Fair’s many music fans.”

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. Concerts performed at the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience Festival Grounds (formerly known as The Experience Stage) are located at the rear of the Fairgrounds, beyond the midway. All concerts at the fair are sponsored by Chevrolet.