New York State Fair to feature more than 140 concerts

At 18 days, this year's New York State Fair will be the longest in the event's 180-year history.

Those extra days also mean this year's event will have what may be its biggest musical lineup ever.

More than 140 concerts will take place across the fair's many stages beginning Friday, Aug. 20, and continuing through Monday, Sept. 6.

Concerts will take place at 2 and 8 p.m. daily at Chevy Park, on the west end of the fairgrounds, near the midway and RV park. Highlights will include hip-hop legend Nas at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, the legendary Beach Boys at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, and '90s hitmakers Third Eye Blind at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.

On the east end, Chevy Court will host concerts at 2 and 7 p.m. daily. Highlights will include Celtic punk icons Dropkick Murphys at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, country quartet The Oak Ridge Boys at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, Blues Traveler at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, and the multi-artist Funkfest all day Saturday, Sept. 4, headlined by Rick James' The Original Stone City Band at 8 p.m.