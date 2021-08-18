New York State Fair to feature more than 140 concerts

At 18 days, this year's New York State Fair will be the longest in the event's 180-year history.
Those extra days also mean this year's event will have what may be its biggest musical lineup ever.
More than 140 concerts will take place across the fair's many stages beginning Friday, Aug. 20, and continuing through Monday, Sept. 6.
Concerts will take place at 2 and 8 p.m. daily at Chevy Park, on the west end of the fairgrounds, near the midway and RV park. Highlights will include hip-hop legend Nas at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, the legendary Beach Boys at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, and '90s hitmakers Third Eye Blind at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.
On the east end, Chevy Court will host concerts at 2 and 7 p.m. daily. Highlights will include Celtic punk icons Dropkick Murphys at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, country quartet The Oak Ridge Boys at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, Blues Traveler at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, and the multi-artist Funkfest all day Saturday, Sept. 4, headlined by Rick James' The Original Stone City Band at 8 p.m.
The busiest stage at the fair might be the Pan-African Village on the east end, where a few artists will perform every day. Among them will be the Auburn-based Diana Jacobs Band at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, as well as local favorites ESP at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, Melissa Gardner and Vibe Check at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, and The Zelltones at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
Admission to all concerts at Chevy Park, Chevy Court and the Pan-African Village is free with admission to the fair. Admission to the fair is $3 for the general public and free for seniors 65 and older and children 12 and younger, as well as select groups on special honorary days. The fairgrounds are located at 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes.
Meanwhile, at the nearby St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, James Taylor and His All-Star Band with special guest Jackson Browne will perform Sunday, Aug. 22, and Pitbull will bring his I Feel Good Tour to Syracuse on Friday, Aug. 27. For more information about amphitheater concerts, including ticket pricing, visit asmsyracuse.com.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone will be required to wear masks inside all New York State Fair buildings, and unvaccinated people will be required to wear them at all times. No proof of vaccination will be required at any time. Single-shot vaccinations and rapid COVID-19 tests will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the fair at the Art & Home Center.
No capacity limits will be enforced at the fair, but social distancing will be encouraged at concerts and other normally crowded situations.
For a full schedule of New York State Fair concerts, visit nysfair.ny.gov.