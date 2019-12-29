AUBURN — As a jazz fan and co-owner of Next Chapter Brewpub, Scott DeLap saw an opportunity last year to promote the genre in the Auburn area.
The brewpub, which opened August 2018 at 100 Genesee St., held a series of jazz performances throughout the year, DeLap said. Its most recent showcase, "The Year End Jazz Fest," kicked off on Sunday with Way off Bass and was scheduled to continue until 10 p.m., with performances by Bob Piorun and the Kats with Joe Whiting, Diana Jacobs Jazz Trio and Jim E. Leggs Jazz Trio.
Why focus on this particular type of music? "I love jazz, for one. And we think our atmosphere plays well to that genre of music," DeLap said. "There's not a lot of offerings of jazz in Auburn, up until what we've started. So that was the other reason."
Instead of holding a New Year's Eve party, DeLap said the restaurant decided to do a day-long jazz festival to bring together four of the bands that played sets at the restaurant all year long.
The members of Way off Bass, who are all in high school, garnered a following while playing at Next Chapter over the last year and a half.
Both 15 years old, Jack Zizza plays the drums and Miguel Gonzalez plays piano. They met two years ago at a Syracuse jazz workshop. Local musician Connor VanEpps filled in for the band's saxophone and guitar player, Luke Hart, during the band's noon to 2 p.m. set on Sunday.
"It was very freeing to be able to play jazz. It's a lot of improv to learn how to roll with the punches," Zizza said. "It really helps you grow as a musician."
During a break in their two-hour performance, Gonzalez described the song selections as mostly blues classics that transition into more traditional jazz. While they also improvised at points, the three played "Solar" by Miles Davis, "Wave" by Dexter Gordon, "Stolen Moments" by Oliver Nelson and "Watermelon Man" by Herbie Hancock.
VanEpps said his rehearsals with Way Off Bass often veer into riffing or improvising because it's more a personal and experimental musical experience.
"If Miguel were to do a line on the piano and he puts the emotion into that and he kind of manufactured that solo, I feel like it's a more wholesome experience that way," VanEpps said.
Several tables at Next Chapter were filled with a lunchtime crowd during the band's set. About an hour after the festival started, DeLap said they were pleased with the turnout for the year's last jazz show. "We kicked it off last January and it's really been really successful so it's been helpful for the business as well," he said.
Mary Cuthbert, who is the sister of co-owner Michelle DeLap, came to Next Chapter with her nephew to watch Bob Piorun and the Kats, who also featured Joe Whiting, perform at 2:30 p.m.
"We love Auburn and we love the position of the pub," Cuthbert said, noting its location next to the Auburn Public Theater and nearby the Equal Rights Heritage Center.
"They bring in many different people depending on the bands. People have different followings and they love to come down to listen to different kinds of music," she said.