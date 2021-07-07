 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Night at Finger Lakes Drive-In to feature live music, movie
ENTERTAINMENT

Night at Finger Lakes Drive-In to feature live music, movie

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Perform 4 Purpose 1

Perform 4 Purpose plays a show in downtown Auburn.

 Provided

Auburn Public Theater and Perform 4 Purpose will present A Night at the Drive-In Wednesday, July 14, at the Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

The night of music and movies will begin with a performance by the Perform 4 Purpose All-Stars from 6 to 7 p.m. They'll be followed by John Mayer cover band Continuum from 7 to 8 p.m., featuring young musicians Gio Pettigrass, Luke Mock and Sam DelFavero from Perform 4 Purpose, as well as Mike Smith, Eric Mohan, Bernadette Castilano and Catherine Castilano.

At 8 p.m. there will be a one-night-only reunion set by the band Generation Gap, featuring Pettigrass on guitar, Mike Montagna on guitar vocals, Sue Alexander on vocals, Kevin Keniry on bass and Greg Weslowski on drums. The evening will conclude with a screening of "Midnight Run," the 1988 action comedy starring Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin, at 9 p.m.

Admission to the event is $10 per car at the gate or in advance.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org/events or eventbrite.com/e/music-and-a-movie-at-the-finger-lakes-drive-in-tickets-158218229985.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

The Cannes Film Festival jury had a lot to say about politics

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News