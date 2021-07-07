Night at Finger Lakes Drive-In to feature live music, movie

Auburn Public Theater and Perform 4 Purpose will present A Night at the Drive-In Wednesday, July 14, at the Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

The night of music and movies will begin with a performance by the Perform 4 Purpose All-Stars from 6 to 7 p.m. They'll be followed by John Mayer cover band Continuum from 7 to 8 p.m., featuring young musicians Gio Pettigrass, Luke Mock and Sam DelFavero from Perform 4 Purpose, as well as Mike Smith, Eric Mohan, Bernadette Castilano and Catherine Castilano.

At 8 p.m. there will be a one-night-only reunion set by the band Generation Gap, featuring Pettigrass on guitar, Mike Montagna on guitar vocals, Sue Alexander on vocals, Kevin Keniry on bass and Greg Weslowski on drums. The evening will conclude with a screening of "Midnight Run," the 1988 action comedy starring Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin, at 9 p.m.

Admission to the event is $10 per car at the gate or in advance.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org/events or eventbrite.com/e/music-and-a-movie-at-the-finger-lakes-drive-in-tickets-158218229985.

