"A Night for the Town," an evening of music and more entertainment celebrating Black History Month, will return to Auburn Public Theater from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
This year's event will feature music by DJ Quis and artists MBK Richy, Millyano, 7.11, FB, Dirty Dreemz, B.A. Badd, F-Dot, OTM, Boovie, J-heat and Chyna DTW. The event will be hosted by R.Dot.
Tickets for the event, presented by 315Live Ent, are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.
Black History Month, Harriet Tubman's bicentennial and the bountiful talent of the Auburn area will be celebrated at a new event this weekend.