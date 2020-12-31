'No Place to Go': Auburn theater hosting NYE show with longtime friend

This New Year's Eve will be different, to say the least, due to COVID-19.
Many people will be more eager than ever to say goodbye to the current year and seek a fresh start in the next one. But at the same time, the pandemic will be as dangerous a threat on the first day of 2021 as it was the last day of 2020. And perhaps the most poetic reminder of that will be the empty spaces people traditionally celebrate New Year's Eve, from Times Square to their neighborhood bar.
In Auburn, Joanne O'Connor hopes some of the people who would be celebrating the holiday in those spaces will instead do so with her.
The actress and writer will present "All Dressed Up With No Place To Go," a free virtual performance, at 7 tonight on the Facebook page of Auburn Public Theater (facebook.com/auburnpublictheater).
An Auburn native and former member of the theater's board of directors, O'Connor will be joined by its artistic director and her longtime friend, Angela Daddabbo. O'Connor told The Citizen on Wednesday that New Year's Eve memories will be a recurring theme of the talk show-style performance, such as her and Daddabbo recalling their mothers getting ready for the glamorous evening.
O'Connor will also share memories from her 41 years living in New York City. For many of them she managed a storied club near Times Square, but because the street was closed to traffic so police could use the area for the ball drop, the club instead hosted private parties. O'Connor will also share the story of her "most horrible New Year's Eve ever," she said, and her time working at Teacher's. A defunct club on the Upper West Side, its regulars included Jerry Stiller and his family, the staffs of Mad Magazine and "Sesame Street," and writers Quentin Crisp and Russell Baker.
"All Dressed Up" will be the third virtual performance O'Connor has written and performed for Auburn Public Theater's Facebook page, after "An Evening in Quarantine" in May and "Confessions of a New York City Wedding Planner" in June. But tonight's will be the first since O'Connor moved back to Auburn in October, and that will be another recurring theme of the performance. Not only will she recall her first job, at Dutch Hollow Country Club in 1971, but she'll also share how much she appreciates being in the area again. And right now, she said, that perspective is more important than ever.
"I think we're enjoying the simpler things," she said. "I'm thrilled to be back up in the Auburn area. It is so beautiful."