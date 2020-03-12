No stopping St. Patrick's Day: Parade, band at Auburn Hibernians among highlights

The dinners generate needed funds for the Hibernians. The Auburn division of the Irish Catholic fraternal organization is one of the lucky few to own its building, Oliver said, but that building is old. It was purchased in 1962 by Tom McNabb, who was active in the local division before being elected president of the state and, then, national levels of the organization. He also served 30 years as national secretary beginning in 1984, and afterward earned the title secretary emeritus. In Auburn, Oliver said, McNabb was simply known as "Mr. Hibernian." He passed away in 2018.

The next event on the Auburn club's St. Patrick's Day schedule will pay tribute to another departed member. At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the Hibernians will hold New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade. The new event was the brainchild of past club President William "Doug" McCurdy, said Oliver, who called McCurdy and his wife, Patricia, "the nicest people you're ever gonna meet."