No stopping St. Patrick's Day: Parade, band at Auburn Hibernians among highlights

When asked whether the Ancient Order of Hibernians would cancel its St. Patrick's Day events due to coronavirus, club President Bob Oliver laughed.
"God no," he said.
On the contrary, Oliver cancels everything for St. Patrick's Day. His father was Irish, he said, so Oliver never went to school on March 17. His children and grandchildren haven't, either.
While Oliver and the Hibernians take the annual celebration of Irish heritage seriously, they also keep it family-friendly. Indeed, the Auburn club will begin its St. Patrick's Day festivities from 5 to 8 Thursday with Family Night, featuring a performance by the Crane Academy of Irish Dance, raffles, a 50/50 and food for purchase. Everyone's welcome, Oliver said, and everyone behaves.
"These are hearty Irish families," he said. "You're not going to have the crazy crowd with people painting themselves green."
The celebration at Hibernians continues from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday with the club's weekly Lenten fish dinner. Fish and shrimp dinners will be available for $12 to eat there or take home, and there will also be Irish music at the club until close. Oliver, who has the fish delivered on ice that morning, cooks while a dedicated crew takes care of the rest. They sold 301 dinners last week, he said.
The dinners generate needed funds for the Hibernians. The Auburn division of the Irish Catholic fraternal organization is one of the lucky few to own its building, Oliver said, but that building is old. It was purchased in 1962 by Tom McNabb, who was active in the local division before being elected president of the state and, then, national levels of the organization. He also served 30 years as national secretary beginning in 1984, and afterward earned the title secretary emeritus. In Auburn, Oliver said, McNabb was simply known as "Mr. Hibernian." He passed away in 2018.
The next event on the Auburn club's St. Patrick's Day schedule will pay tribute to another departed member. At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the Hibernians will hold New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade. The new event was the brainchild of past club President William "Doug" McCurdy, said Oliver, who called McCurdy and his wife, Patricia, "the nicest people you're ever gonna meet."
The parade will stretch 675 feet, from the intersection of State and Van Anden streets to the Hibernians building at 79 Van Anden. It'll feature a bagpiper and two step dancers, and one member of the club is trying to secure a green fire truck, Oliver said. Before the parade will be brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and afterward, there will be music by singer Bob Sealy from 1:45 to 4:30 p.m.
"It's just something really silly we're doing to get everyone together and laugh, and say we did it in Doug's honor," Oliver said of the parade.
Festivities on March 17 itself will begin with the traditional 10 a.m. Mass at Holy Family Church, followed by the raising of the Irish flag outside Memorial City Hall at about 11 a.m. The celebration continues at Hibernians from noon to 8 p.m. with food that includes corned beef sandwiches and Irish potatoes (french fries flavored with lemon pepper, parsley and malt vinegar).
The highlight of this year's St. Patrick's Day at Hibernians will be a performance by The Flyin' Column from 3 to 7 p.m., Oliver said. The central New York trio, which has been performing traditional Irish folk music for more than 45 years, is typically booked at a bigger venue on the holiday. But the club was able to land the trio through connections with McNabb's family, Oliver said.
The Hibernians president hopes to make more of those connections this St. Patrick's Day weekend, emphasizing that the club's events are free and open to the public.
"One of our favorite sayings is, 'There are no strangers in our club, just friends we haven't met yet,'" Oliver said.
St. Patrick's Day events in the Cayuga County area
Thursday, March 12
☘️ Family Night: 5 to 8 p.m. at Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn. With Crane Academy Irish dancers at 6:30 p.m., raffles, 50/50 and food for purchase. Call (315) 252-6459.
Friday, March 13
☘️ Lenten fish dinners: 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn. With Irish music. Fish and shrimp; takeout available. Cost $12 per dinner. Call (315) 252-6459.
Saturday, March 14
☘️ St. Patrick's Pre-Game Party: 11 a.m.at A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn. With bloody mary bar and music by Denny G at 2 p.m. and Umpteenth Time Band at 7 p.m. No cover. Call (315) 282-7314.
☘️ St. Paddy's Day celebration with Ampersand: 6 to 9 p.m. at Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry. With food menu by Simply Cookie. Visit treleavenwines.com.
☘️ St. Patrick's Day annual dinner: 4:30 p.m. at Cayuga Masonic Lodge No. 221, 3444 Route 34, Scipio Center. Corned beef or ham. Cost $12 adults, $8 children younger than 8; takeout available.
☘️ Corned beef and cabbage dinner: 5 p.m. at Jordan United Methodist Church, 63 Elbridge St., Jordan. Eat in or take out. Cash donations accepted.
Sunday, March 15
☘️ Annual St. Patrick's Day party: Noon to 5 p.m., Curley's Restaurant, 96 State St., Auburn. With DJ Hump. Call (315) 252-5224.
☘️ New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade: 1:30 p.m. at State and Van Anden streets, Auburn. Parade proceeds 675 feet to Ancient Order of Hibernians at 79 Van Anden St., which will have brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and drink specials, as well as music by Bob Sealy from 1:45 to 4:30 p.m. Call (315) 252-6459.
Tuesday, March 17
☘️ St. Patrick's Day Mass: 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 75 North St., Auburn; followed by flag-raising ceremony at about 11 a.m. at Auburn City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn.
☘️ St. Patrick's Day celebration: Noon to 8 p.m. at Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn. With music by The Flyin' Column from 3 to 7 p.m. Call (315) 252-6459.
☘️ St. Patrick's Day celebration with music by Levi Dusseau: 3 to 8 p.m. at Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. No cover. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.
☘️ St. Patrick's Day celebration with Irish music by Homeslice: 5 to 7 p.m. at Prison City Pub & Brewery, 28 State St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/prisoncitypub.
☘️ St. Patrick's Day chicken wing night: 5 to 7 p.m. at Auburn Elks Lodge No. 474, State and York streets, Auburn. Cost $9; takeout available. For members and guests. Call (315) 252-4351.
