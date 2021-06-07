Noah Cyrus to make New York State Fair debut this year

Noah Cyrus, a singer/songwriter and actress with several pop hits on her resume, is the latest announced performer for the 2021 Great New York State Fair.

Cyrus, whose records include "Make Me (Cry)," "July" and "Lonely," will be on the fair's Chevy Park stage for the first time.

“Noah Cyrus puts messages in her music that can reach a lot of people, especially about her struggles with depression and anxiety. We’re excited to have her as part of our music festival lineup and I believe her performance will provide a message that others can benefit from,” said Troy Waffner, fair director, in a press release.

State rules concerning large gatherings and social distancing continue to evolve, but based on current guidance, concerts are likely to take place on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds, and attendance will be limited.

Concertgoers will need a ticket to enter the concert area in addition to the $3 admission ticket to the fair. Concert area tickets will be free and available until the attendance limit is reached. Food and beverages will be available inside the concert area. Families and groups will be assigned to a designated area. Masks will be required any time a person is outside their designated area.