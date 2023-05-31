Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Beginning this year, the New York State Fair will have a dedicated site celebrating Asian, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander cultures.

The new Asian Village will be located near the Gate 4 entrance and the Youth Building. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Opening Day, Aug. 23. For the remainder of its run, from Aug. 24 to 26, it will open at 2 p.m.

Various entertainment and food offerings are planned for Asian Village, including a fashion show and an area for ssireum, or Korean wrestling.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the addition of Asian Village during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May.

"New York's diversity is what makes our state so great, and Asian Village at the Great New York State Fair will help to ensure all of our state's cultures are celebrated and represented," Hochul said. "By creating a space that embraces Asian heritage, we will make our state fair more welcoming to all cultures while also educating New Yorkers on Asian traditions."

Asian Village will join three other villages that celebrate different cultures. The Indian Village has been a mainstay at the fair for nearly 100 years and is open during the fair's 13-day run. The Pan African Village, which formed in 1996, is also open for all 13 days of the fair's run and is named for former Syracuse Common Council President Van Robinson.

The fair added the Latino Village in 2018. This year, the village will return Sept. 1-4.

With the Asian Village, state officials hope to highlight a different culture. Sean Hennessey, the interim state fair director, said that it's "important that everyone feels like there's a place for them at the Great New York State Fair."

"It's our hope that regardless of their background, when people come here — whether they come to learn about the history of New York state, watch a concert or eat their way through delicious foods and drinks — that they'll also walk away learning more about their neighbors in other communities," Hennessey said.

The fair opens Aug. 23 and continues through Sept. 4.