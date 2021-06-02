NY State Fair adds Train to 2021 concert lineup

Chart-topping rock/pop group Train will return to the New York State Fair for a third time.

The fair announced that the San Francisco-based band will perform at Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 24, during the 2021 fair. Train, which has produced the hits “Meet Virginia,” “Drops of Jupiter” and “Hey, Soul Sister,” previously played the fair in 2011 and 2014.

“Train has made memorable, classic hits over the last two decades and frontman Pat Monahan puts on a terrific show. We’re very excited to have them back and know this will be a highlight of what is shaping up to be our greatest lineup ever,” said Troy Waffner, fair director, in a press release.

The fair will take place in a mostly outdoor format this year designed to be as safe as possible, and the fair earlier announced that to comply with limits on attendance, $3 admission tickets will only be sold online and only to the safe capacity limits of the grounds. Tickets will be good only for the date of the fair for which it is purchased, and concerts are free with admission.