The artist formerly known as the Experience Stage and Chevy Park will have a new name for the 2023 New York State Fair.

The concert stage located on the west end of the fairgrounds is now Suburban Park. The name is, in part, a tribute to the former Suburban Park Amusement Park in Manlius that closed 50 years ago. It is also recognition of the Chevrolet Suburban. Chevy sponsors the fair's concerts.

When the New York Experience festival grounds opened in 2018, the concert venue was known as the Experience Stage. When the fair decided to have more prominent concerts at the stage, the name was changed to Chevy Park.

But that name was similar to the fair's existing Chevy Court, the stage located near the main gate. Officials noted that the names confused fairgoers.

"Our team has been brainstorming ways to help differentiate the spaces and names of the main stages at the fair for the last couple of years," said Sean Hennessey, the fair's interim director. "We take feedback from fairgoers very seriously, and we wanted to be thoughtful and logical about a name change."

Hennessey added that Suburban Park "rose to the top of our list."

The fair has already announced four concerts that will be held at Suburban Park during the fair: Theory of a Deadman (Aug. 24), George Thorogood and the Destroyers (Aug. 26), REO Speedwagon (Aug. 28) and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard (Aug. 29). All concerts will start at 8 p.m.

More acts will be announced in the near future. The fair will run from Aug. 23 through Sept. 4.