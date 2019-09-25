Brews and pit crews will come together at the Weedsport Speedway this weekend when it hosts Octoberfest at the 'Port.
Beginning at noon Saturday, Sept. 28, the event will feature craft beer and wine specials, German-style food and racing action. At 1 p.m., Payton Bird and Sean Fried will perform, and children's activities, including face painting, balloon twisting, hayrides and touch-a-truck, will be available. The Enzian Bavarian Band and dancers will take the stage underneath the CNY Chevy Dealers Pavilion from 2 to 6 p.m., and a magic show will also take place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday's entertainment will conclude with music by Hard Promises from 6 to 9 p.m.
Sunday will continue at 11 a.m. with pro qualifying and main events for the final event of the season at the Weedsport Kartway. The speedway is located at 1 Speedway Drive, Weedsport.
Spectator seating at the kartway is free, and admission to the Octoberfest activities on the midway is $5 for ages 18 and older. Those wearing lederhosen or a dirndl will be admitted free, as will children 17 and younger. Those with pit passes at the kartway will also receive free admission to the midway for Octoberfest.
For more information, visit weedsportspeedway.com.