'Ode to Neon': Skaneateles artist turns 2D lights into 3D sculptures

AUBURN — Skaneateles artist Lorne Covington was interested in learning the art of making neon tubes, so he decided to take a class. And he learned something that sparked a 20-year passion: LED lights were replacing neon, and when neon shops shut down, they sent the tubes to the landfill.

“As LED lighting has gotten progressively cheaper, most neon sign shops have either closed down or switched to using LEDs,” he said. “With no further market demand to drive new workers to learn the craft, the direct knowledge of how to make neon lighting is residing in fewer and fewer people.”

Covington decided that instead of learning to make new neon, he would salvage abandoned stashes and reuse them in a sculpture. His new exhibit at the Schweinfurth Art Center, "Recycled Light: An Ode to Neon," draws from a collection of more than 400 salvaged neon tubes of varying shapes and colors. Many include words and letters, and many are likely more than 50 years old, he said.

A work in progress since March 26, "Recycled Light" will open at the Auburn center from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 6. The exhibit closes May 15.

“We are excited to have Lorne creating a 3D sculpture out of 2D neon lights,” said Schweinfurth Program Director Davana Robedee. “His work is inventive and immersive, so visitors enjoy a unique experience.”

Covington has created many other immersive, interactive light and sound exhibits as NOIRFLUX, a name taken to invoke the idea of motion in the dark. Several of his works have been on display at the Museum of Science & Technology in Syracuse; the Port Authority bus terminal in New York City; and both Artechouse and the Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building in Washington, D.C.

"Paradise," an interactive sound exhibit by Covington and Doug Quin, first appeared at the Schweinfurth in 2017 before being presented at the Venice International Performance Art Week in Italy.

Neon lighting is a process of generating light by passing electricity through a noble gas. While neon is often used, argon and xenon can also be used. When properly made, the lights have an extremely long lifetime, measured in decades of continuous use.

Covington built wooden triangles from which he hung the neon tubes. The triangles are lifted toward the high ceiling in the Schweinfurth’s second-floor Davis Family Gallery, so visitors can walk underneath and trigger them to turn on with their motion. He also installed four speakers in the room that produce an ambient sonic environment of Balinese gamelan sounds in sync with the lights.

The lights come in many different shapes and colors. They spell out words like "Concierge," "VIP Room" and "FREE TV."

“I hope to give viewers the ability to see this part of our popular culture in a new way, as the raw beauty of light that it is,” Covington said.

