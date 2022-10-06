 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ENTERTAINMENT

Oktoberfests in Auburn, Sterling to feature local polka favorites

Polish Picnic 2

Members of Fritz's Polka Band play at the Polish Picnic in the parking lot at St. Hyacinth's Church in Auburn in 2019.

 The Citizen file

Two Oktoberfest celebrations this weekend in Cayuga County will feature live music by Fritz's Polka Band.

The Verona band, a favorite at the New York State Fair, will perform at Oktoberfests Oct. 8 at Stick and Rudder Public House in Sterling, followed by one Oct. 9 at Prison City Brewing in Auburn. 

The Stick and Rudder event will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the bar, 571 Main St., Sterling, and feature Oktoberfest beers, a German and American food truck and more. 

Prison City Brewing's Oktoberfest will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the brewery, 251 North St., Auburn. It will feature the band from 2 to 5 p.m., Syracuse Oktoberfest dancers, a Bavarian nut vendor, Liehs and Steigerwald food truck, German food from Prison City's food truck, German wines and Oktoberfest beers, including the Auburn brewery's own.

There is no cover charge for either event. 

For more information, visit stickandrudderpub.com or facebook.com/prisoncitypub.

