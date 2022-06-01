 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Old Ways Day in Owasco to feature rides, antique demonstrations

Old Ways Day

Volunteer Carl Cuipylo shapes clay at Old Ways Day at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco in 2017.

 Kelly Rocheleau

Old Ways Day will have a slightly new format this year in Owasco.

The annual event will happen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center at 6880 E. Lake Road.

There will be more demonstrations and exhibits at this year's event, museum director Tim Quill said in a news release. Featured will be horse, wagon and Model T rides, blacksmith and general store demonstrations, a one-room schoolhouse, a village square, implement and dairy rooms, a country kitchen, pottery, a player piano, antique tractors, miniature train and circus exhibits, a play area for children and more.

Admission to the event and parking are free and open to the public, and refreshments and lunch will be available.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644.

