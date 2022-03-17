 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CENTRAL NEW YORK

On St. Patrick's Day, New York State Fair announces Green concert

Rising country artist Riley Green will make his debut visit to the New York State Fair this year.

The fair announced that Green will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 1 on the Chevy Park stage. The singer of the hit “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” was named the 2019 Male New Artist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music.

“We’ve brought many up-and-coming artists to the Fair and I believe Riley Green is going to show people why he’s so well regarded by country music fans,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release.

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. Concerts announced to date include:

Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Niko Moon, Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage

