Open houses to take place at country store, Texaco museums in Genoa

The Genoa Historical Association will host a pair of historical open houses Sunday, Sept. 25.

Pete Signor's "Smith IGA Country Store Museum" will be open from noon to 4 p.m. at 9980 Route 90, Genoa. The museum evokes merchants of yesteryear with display cases, cash registers, pictures and other items that date back to 1875. Signor will share stories as well.

Also from noon to 4 p.m., Butch Manzari's "Texaco Museum" will be open at 10288 Route 90, Genoa. The museum features a full line of Texaco antiques from the last 40 to 50 years, and Manzari will share stories as well.

For more information, call (315) 364-8202 or email genoahistorical@gmail.com.