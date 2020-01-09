A new weekly open mic night will begin Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Track Cinema in Fingerlakes Mall.
Hosted by Vin Gleason's Gift Entertainment City, the night will welcome stand-up and sketch comedy, poetry and original music. It will take place 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays in one of the theaters at Track Cinema at the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Admission is free and open to the public.
You have free articles remaining.
The night is the latest effort from Gift Entertainment City, which Gleason founded in October. He previously programmed events in the Cayuga County area as owner of TheRun4Life and, later, marketing director of Fingerlakes Mall. His new venture will aim to bring cost-effective, family friendly events to the area, he said in a news release.
For more information, visit giftentertainmentcity.com.