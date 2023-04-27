Local crafters and small businesses will be featured at a new Craft Fair taking place Sunday, April 30, at Frontenac Park in Union Springs.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is being organized by Sabrina Shepherd, owner of local home baker Shepherd's Sugar.
"This event is the start to bringing back what the park used to be. A place our community would join together, families would make memories, and kids would run carefree as the sun warmed their skin and the water quenched the heat," Shepherd said in a news release. "Local crafters and small businesses will unite with the support of their community around them, and look forward to what the future has to bring with an inspiration from what the past had held."
The fair will be the first in a series of events that will also include seasonal fairs and a farmers market, Shepherd continued.
Vendors at Sunday's fair will include:
- XL Cookie Co.
- Erica's Baklava
- Shepherds Sugar
- Doughlicious Buns
- Color Street
- Scentsy
- Cayuga Catering
- SweetCakes by Laurie
- Bracelets for Life
- Brooke's Custom Creations
- Bouquet of Baskets
- Homemade lemonade
- CiCi's Craft Co.
- Blissful Crystals
- Accredited Art Face Painting
- Todd Tanner Photography
- Soulfire Craft
- Reidiculous Wear
- Doug Fisher live music
- The Postcard Project
- J9 Creations
- Shawna's Custom Clocks
- Joe's Birdhouses&whirligigs
- Daydream Queen Crafts