Two Owasco businesses will open their doors for festive open houses on Saturday, Nov. 30:
• Dickman Farms Greenhouses & Garden Center will host its annual Holiday Open House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 13 Archie St. center will offer greenhouse tours at noon and 3 p.m., live music, door prizes, photos with Sassy of Healing H'Arts Equestrian Center (to support the center), workshops and a market of local vendors. They will include Crosswinds Creamery, Crow City Roasters, Em's Rolls, Gretchen's Confections, Idol Ridge Winery, Montezuma Winery, Old Erie Crafters and Potatoes and Molasses food truck. For more information, visit dickmanfarms.com or call (315) 253-3030 ext. 2.
• Meanwhile, a few minutes away, Smiley's Town & Country will hold its own Holiday Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7368 Owasco Road, Owasco. The florist will feature Santa and Breezy Meadows Alpacas, caricatures by Brad Cole, holiday trees, greenery, Abdallah truffles and chili, hot cocoa and toasted marshmallows. Admission is free and open to the public, but nonperishable food items for local pantries will be accepted, and donors will be entered into a raffle for a gift. For more information, visit smilesytownandcountry.com.