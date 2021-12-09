 Skip to main content
HOLIDAYS

Owasco museum Christmas event has rides, trees and Santa

Ward W. O'Hara

Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum & Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center

 The Citizen file

An Owasco museum's Christmas open house will feature rides, trees and a visit from Santa himself.

The Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum will host the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.

The open house will include horse-drawn wagon rides, Model T rides (weather permitting), as well as the museum's annual Festival of Trees with 127 decorated trees located throughout.

Cider, cookies and other refreshments will be available. There will also be singalong caroling, music and Santa arriving at noon and staying until 4 p.m.

Admission and parking are free and open to the public. The museum is located at 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco.

For more information, call (315) 253-7644.

