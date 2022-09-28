Owasco museum hosting Halloween Witch Hunt in October

An Owasco museum will be the site of a witch hunt this Halloween season.

The Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco will host its second annual Halloween Witch Hunt Saturday, Oct. 1, through Monday, Oct. 31.

Fifty witch hats will be hidden throughout the museum for children to find using the clues provided. All children who record their findings on the museum's form can turn it in for a prize. Children 12 and younger will receive a goodie bag, and children older than 12 can spin the museum's magic wheel to determine their prize.

The witch hunt is free and open to the public. The museum is located at 6880 E. Lake Road in Owasco, across from the main entrance to Emerson Park. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644 or visit wardwoharaagriculturalmuseum.org.