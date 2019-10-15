{{featured_button_text}}
Old-Fashioned Halloween

Isabella Mantella, left, and Lauren Whitten hang out at the Old-Fashioned Halloween event at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco in 2017.

 The Citizen file

The annual Old-Fashioned Halloween family celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco.

The event will include trick-or-treating from 11:30 a.m. to noon and 2 to 2:30 p.m., costume parades at 12:30 and 3 p.m. with prizes, pumpkin carving from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., horse and wagon rides, Model T rides, refreshments, music, tours of the museum and more.

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644.

