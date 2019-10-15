The annual Old-Fashioned Halloween family celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco.
Halloween is a few weeks away, and the Cayuga County area is brimming with haunted houses, c…
The event will include trick-or-treating from 11:30 a.m. to noon and 2 to 2:30 p.m., costume parades at 12:30 and 3 p.m. with prizes, pumpkin carving from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., horse and wagon rides, Model T rides, refreshments, music, tours of the museum and more.
You have free articles remaining.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For more information, call (315) 252-7644.