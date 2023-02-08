The Erie Canal will be the subject of the next presentation in an Owasco museum's history series.

The Martha Shaw Harvesting History Series at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco will continue Thursday, Feb. 9, with a talk by Dan Wiles of the Canal Society of the New York State. He will present "The Erie Canal: Past, Present and Future."

The program will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the museum, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Refreshments will be served.

Admission and parking will be free and open to the public, and donations will be welcome.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644.