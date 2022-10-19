Owasco museum's Old-Fashion Halloween to feature rides, parades, more

An Owasco museum will celebrate Halloween with a touch of history this weekend.

Old-Fashion Halloween will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco.

The day will feature trick-or-treating from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 2 p.m., costume parades with prizes at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., pumpkin carving from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., rides on horse, wagon, Model T and tractor-pulled wagons, refreshments, music, museum tours and more.

Admission is free and open to the public.

The museum is also the site of a Halloween Witch Hunt through the end of the month. Children are invited to hunt for 50 witch hats hidden throughout the museum. All children who record their findings on the museum's form can turn it in for a prize. Children 12 and younger will receive a goodie bag, and children older than 12 can spin the museum's magic wheel to determine their prize.

For more information, call the museum at (315) 252-7644.