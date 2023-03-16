A pair of Celtic rock bands has been added to the lineup of concerts at the New York State Fair.

The fair announced Thursday that Prodigals will return to Chevy Court at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 27. The band has played venues including Madison Square Garden, Lincoln Center, and the Las Vegas House of Blues, the fair said, and when they’re not on the road, they continue a quarter-century residency at New York City’s Paddy Reilly’s Music Bar – the only all-draft Guinness Bar in the country.

The Prodigals’ music has been featured in major film and television scores including a 2008 crime drama starring Edward Norton and Colin Farrell called “Pride and Glory.”

Meanwhile, The High Kings are celebrating 15 years together this year by releasing 15 new songs and embarking on a 27-date-tour of the United States. The quartet surpassed one million listeners on Spotify last year, with hits including “Irish Pub Song,” “The Rocky Road to Dublin,” and “Galway Girl” counted among their most-listened-to songs.

The High Kings – comprised of Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Paul O’Brien and Brian Dunphy – will take the Chevy Court Stage at 12 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continues through Monday, Sept. 4. The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1 and 6 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8 p.m. performances at the Chevy Park Experience Stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds). On select days, there will be 2 p.m. performances at the Experience Stage. As always, all concerts are free with admission.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court stage

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court stage

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage