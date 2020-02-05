Pair of rising NYC comedians to perform in Auburn
Pair of rising NYC comedians to perform in Auburn

Pavone/Raso

Alex Pavone, left, and Kase Raso

 Provided

Auburn Public Theater will host a double bill of rising New York City comedians Saturday, Feb. 8, when Alex Pavone and Kase Raso take the downtown stage.

Pavone, who often uses his Italian background and colorful acquaintances in his material, has been featured on CBC, MuchMusic, MTV and SiriusXM. Raso, meanwhile, offers a unique perspective on being treated as a white man despite being Muslim and having parents who came to America from Afghanistan. 

The show begins at 8 p.m. at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door and $10 for student rush.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.

WATCH: Alex Pavone performs live

