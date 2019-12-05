AUBURN — Shortly after Auburn Public Theater opened 14 years ago this month, staff began finding signage for its events stuffed in the door handles there.
The theater didn't know who was donating the hand-drawn signs. But when Bourke Kennedy of the Auburn Players Community Theatre saw them, she knew: It was Lance Walter.
The theater reached out to Walter to thank him for the signs. Instead, he thanked them.
"I just like what you're doing," he wrote in a letter to the theater.
On Tuesday, Walter and his relationship with the theater were celebrated in its Stage Right space as he made his 500th appearance at the weekly Open Mic Night there. Walter's warm regard among the night's regulars was apparent as he walked to the stage, shaking hands with everyone between his chair and the microphone. He shared poems expressing his gratitude for the theater at the beginning and end of his 10 minutes hunched over the microphone, as well as some of his signature humor. A list of rejected ice cream flavors included "jock itch raspberry rash" and "cirrhosis of cheesecake."
Before Walter took the stage, he was introduced by the theater's executive director, Carey Eidel. He not only recalled the way the theater discovered its sign donor, but also how close Walter has become to both the staff and the Open Mic Night community. As Walter left the stage, Eidel presented him a gift bag filled with theater merchandise and gift certificates.
"We miss him when he's not there," Eidel told The Citizen Wednesday. "He's become part of our family."
Walter, 78, a resident of Schwartz Towers, said the first poem he shared Tuesday was the same poem he shared at his first Open Mic Night at the theater more than a decade ago.
"Carey liked it, and said, 'Keep 'em comin'," Walter told The Citizen Wednesday. "He created a monster."
A silkscreen printer for 45 years in Syracuse, Walter has written poetry for awhile, he said. He named MBE Genter, formerly of Auburn, among his influences. Walter also contributed works to the annual Original Short Play Festival organized by Kennedy and the Auburn Players. And it was for Kennedy, using his design experience as a silkscreen printer, that Walter got into signmaking.
He made his first signs for Auburn Public Theater as a token of appreciation for its mission of bringing the arts downtown, he said.
"He's just one of those people that, when Auburn Public Theater came into existence, it was something he was really looking forward to, that he didn't even know he missed," Eidel said.
Today, the theater has hundreds of Walter's signs, many lining its walls. He donates about three signs a week, he said, which means he draws a sign for about 70% of the theater's events. The signs that are strictly text take him 15 to 20 minutes, but the ones that include portraiture — such as the actors in a classic movie being screened there — take him up to three hours.
Walter said he just hopes his signage brings more people into the theater. Sometimes at Open Mic Night, he even reminds Eidel to promote upcoming events.
That close relationship with the theater will continue at next week's Open Mic Night, where Walter plans to "start over again with No. 1," he joked.
Still, Walter was grateful for Tuesday's celebration of No. 500.
"Everybody was just super," he said. "It was a very special night."