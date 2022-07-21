Party in the Park: Everything happening at this weekend's Deauville Island fest

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After two years away due to COVID-19, the Auburn Rotary Club's summer festival fundraiser on Deauville Island returns with a new name and some new attractions, but the same leisurely purpose.

"We just want people to have fun out on the island," club member and festival chair Ed Helinski told The Citizen on Tuesday.

Formerly known as the Rotary Ribs, Rhythm & Blues Festival, the Party in the Park Festival will bring food, music and several special events to the island at Emerson Park this weekend.

Among those events are the Fun Firefighter Games, which will pit teams of five from local fire departments against each other for cash prizes. The club will also donate $250 to each department.

The games will include Jaws of Life Jenga and sink the boat on Saturday, and water pushball on Sunday. Helinski said seven departments have signed up so far, and 10 teams will participate in pushball. Additional departments are waiting until the festival to sign up because their staffing is so limited, Helinski added. To that end, the club encourages departments to use the festival to recruit volunteers by displaying equipment and trucks. A rappelling exhibition off of one of the departments' scissor lift truck is planned for some point in the weekend, as is a helicopter landing by Mercy Flight.

Another new event will be a celebrity dunk tank. The club will run the tank Saturday to support winter clothing charity Warm the Children, and waiting to be submerged will be Cayuga County Legislator Aileen McNabb-Coleman, attorney Norm Chirco, The Citizen's Robert Harding and Kevin Rivoli and more. On Sunday, United Way of Cayuga County will run the tank to support its operations.

Food vendors on the island will include Villano's Food Truck and The Friendly Falafel, Big Awesome BBQ, Real Pit BBQ and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. Beer will be available from Shepherds Brewing in Auburn and Salt Point Brewing in Lansing, wine slushies from Thousand Island and Ashley Lynn wineries, doughnuts from the Cato Rotary Club and ice cream from Carvel.

If you go WHAT: Party in the Park Festival WHEN: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 24 WHERE: Deauville Island, Emerson Park, Owasco COST: Tickets $5 adults, free for children 12 and younger; bringing lawn chairs encouraged, dogs prohibited; proceeds support the Auburn Rotary Club's operations INFO: Visit auburnrotarybbq.org

Friendly Falafel will be the first vegetarian option at the club's former barbecue festival, Helinski noted. Likewise, the name change opens the festival up to more music than just rhythm and blues.

Performing on Saturday will be local youth organization Perform 4 Purpose from noon to 1 p.m., folk country band The Endless Mountain Derelicts from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and area favorites The Dean's List from 5 to 8 p.m. On Sunday, Americana roots ensemble Jim Van Arsdale and The Healers will take the stage from noon to 2:30 p.m., followed by classic rockers Bad JuJu from 3 to 6 p.m.

Most of those performers were booked for the club's 2020 festival, Helinski said. The club planned on changing the name of the festival even before COVID-19 paused it for two years, he noted.

"There was a feeling we wanted something that's broader, more appealing," he said. "Ribs, Rhythm & Blues only takes you so far."

The officially judged barbecue contest of the first three years of the festival could return in the future, Helinski said, but not this year due to the continuing pandemic. High gas prices would have been another obstacle, as many of the competitors at the festival traveled from out of state. That's why most vendors at this weekend's festival are local. But with generous support from sponsors — including festival co-presenter Nucor Steel — and an admission price lowered from $10 to $5, the club hopes to once again draw upwards of 5,000 people to Deauville Island this weekend.

"The corporate sponsorship from the community has been phenomenal," Helinski said. "A lot of businesses have stepped up to help us."