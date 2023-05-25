Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The New York State Fair has scheduled a patriotic musical entertainment line-up for its Armed Forces Day celebration on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The 10th Mountain Army Division’s rock band, Avalanche, will perform at 1 p.m. and Lee Greenwood will perform at 6 p.m. Both will appear on the Chevy Court stage.

Avalanche, a four-piece rock band based at the U.S. Army Base in Fort Drum, most recently played Chevy Court during the 2022 fair. Their repertoire spans several decades, ranging from Contemporary Pop to familiar Rock and Roll classics. The band is known for providing upbeat music for soldiers and their families, as well as for musical outreach and educational opportunities.

While he is best known for “God Bless The U.S.A.” – Greenwood had a string of seven #1 hits in the early to mid-1980s including “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Going, Going, Gone” and “Mornin’ Ride.” He also saw success singing “To Me” – and other duets – with Barbara Mandrell. Crossover hits include “Touch & Go Crazy” and his Grammy award winning song, “I.O.U.” He most recently performed at the fair in 2013, and also appeared in 2009, 2003 and 1988.

“Armed Forces Day is a day full of traditions here at The Fair. There’s a ceremony in the morning where we recognize members of our Armed Forces around a monument that commemorates the sacrifices made by our war heroes. And, in the evening, there’s a parade featuring servicemen and women and veterans. We are delighted that both Lee Greenwood and Avalanche could join us," Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said.

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continues through Monday, Sept. 4. The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1 and 6 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8 p.m. performances at the Suburban Park stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds). On select days, there will be 2 p.m. performances at Suburban Park. All concerts are free with admission.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Quiet Riot, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park

• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Ann Wilson & Tripsitter, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Suburban Park

• Ludacris, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Suburban Park

• The Fray, 6 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Court

• Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Suburban Park

• Yung Gravy, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Suburban Park

• Disney Junior Live, 1 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court

• The High Kings, Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court