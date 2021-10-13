Pennsylvania gospel singer to perform in Auburn area

Gospel singer Dan Schall, of western Pennsylvania, will perform a concert Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fleming Federated Church.

Schall performs about 100-125 times a year and since 2001 has led Dan Schall Ministries, visiting people in need and spreading God's message with his wife, Linda. He stutters when he speaks, but believes God has blessed him with a powerful singing voice. His ministry focuses on encouragement, and God's love for man.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the church, Route 34, Fleming. It will be preceded by a dish-to-pass dinner at 6 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public, and a dish isn't required to attend the dinner.

For more information, visit danschall.org or call (315) 253-6548.

