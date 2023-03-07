There will once again be plenty of country and rock bands at the New York State Fair this summer, but there will also be an opportunity to watch two famous piglets sing and dance.

The fair announced this week that Peppa Pig Live! Peppa’s Pig Adventure’s North American Tour will include a stop at Chevy Court at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

According to a news release, Peppa Pig is the No. 1 most streamed preschool show for children of any age around the world. Produced by eOne, Hasbro’s global entertainment studio, Peppa Pig airs in more than 40 languages. Peppa is considered the “crown jewel” of Nick Jr., and she’s a pop star too! Peppa released her first musical album, My First Album, in 2019, followed by Peppa’s Adventures: The Album in 2021.

The fair invites fans young and old to join Peppa and George on a camping trip with their school friends, Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With Daddy Pig driving the bus on the Chevy Court Stage, Peppa and the gang will bring the audience along on their outdoor adventure. The 60-minute live musical experience is packed with singing, dancing, games and surprises.

“We know that Peppa Pig is pretty popular and has a very packed schedule, so when we heard that she had an opening in her calendar, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to introduce her to the Great New York State Fair. And, what better place to host an ‘outdoor adventure’ than the Fairgrounds?” Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said in a statement.

While this is Peppa’s first visit to the fair, Nickelodeon has had a presence before, and The Paw Patrol Road Tour brought a big crowd to the fairgrounds in 2016.

“A lot of families made special memories here during that Paw Patrol weekend,” Hennessey said. “We hope Peppa Pig can do that too. In reading through feedback from visitors and in conversations with our staff, we learned that one entertainment area where we can improve on is booking acts that appeal to toddlers and young children. To that end, stay tuned – we have another family fun act to announce soon.”

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continues through Monday, Sept. 4. The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1 and 6 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8 p.m. performances at the Chevy Park Experience Stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds). On select days, there will be 2 p.m. performances at the Experience Stage. As always, all concerts are free with admission.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court stage

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court stage

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage