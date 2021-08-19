Pirate Fest returning to Fair Haven with parade, boat battle, more

Nary an eye patch or peg leg could be found in Fair Haven last summer due to COVID-19, but the northern Cayuga County village will once again open its port to pirates on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The village will host a Little Pirate Fest that day, beginning with the traditional Pirate Parade down Main Street at noon. It will conclude at Bandstand Park, where there will be face painting with Emily, Pirate Fest T-shirts and koozies, and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will also feature:

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Scavenger hunt hosted by onePhoto Photography, with sheets available there, 567 Main St. Completed sheets must be returned by 2 p.m. Tie-dye Pirate Fest shirts will be available for purchase.

• 1 p.m.: Pirate storytime with Capt. Jack Sparrow, sponsored by the Fair Haven Public Library. Each child will receive an individually wrapped treat donated by Sweets by Sarah Bakery (while supplies last).

• 1 p.m.: Pirate Day at Sterling Cidery, 14451 Richmond Ave., Sterling, with tarot card readings with Michelina from 1 to 5 p.m., henna body art with Lauren at 3 p.m., live music by Brian Francis from 5 to 8 p.m., cider and more.