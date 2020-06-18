Plenty of Father's Day barbecue options for dads in Cayuga County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the Cayuga County area, Father's Day has traditionally meant big community events that have drawn large crowds of people celebrating with the dads in their lives.

With the uncertainty of how the coronavirus pandemic would be affecting daily life, organizers made decisions weeks ago to cancel many of those events. That means no big car show at Emerson Park on the northern shore of Owasco Lake, and there won't be a Skaneateles Rotary Club pancake breakfast at Austin Park.

But that doesn't mean families can't enjoy one tradition often associated with the holiday — treating Dad to some barbecue.

Several organizations in the area have announced chicken barbecues, done in drive-thru style or via delivery in order to maintain social distancing, on Sunday:

• A Father's Day chicken barbecue will be held Sunday, June 21, at the King Ferry Fire Department, 1011 Route 34B, King Ferry. Food is available for pickup only by 11 a.m. For more information, or to preorder, call (315) 575-4789.

• The Poplar Ridge Fire Department will host a Father's Day chicken barbecue, for pickup only. One hundred and fifty meals will be available. To preorder, call (315) 364-7344.