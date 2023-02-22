Rock and TV icon Bret Michaels will be making a return appearance to the New York State Fair.

With hits that include “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Nothin’ But A Good Time,” “Talk Dirty to Me,” and a crowd-favorite cover of “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” Michaels is set to perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, on the Chevy Court Stage.

Michaels is also known for starring in reality shows including "Rock of Love with Bret Michaels," "Bret Michaels Rock My RV" and "Celebrity Apprentice."

The fair said that the August appearance will be Michaels' third at the fair. He most recently performed at Chevy Court in 2017 as a solo artist, and played the grandstand with Poison and Cinderella in 2002.

“Bret Michaels has been entertaining fans for three-generations, and we are thrilled that he’s joining us again for the Great New York State Fair,” Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said in a news release. “Michaels encapsulates the energy and star power that our audience loves and, above all, he’s an awesome entertainer!”

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continues through Monday, Sept. 4. The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1 and 6 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8 p.m. performances at the Chevy Park Experience Stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds). On select days, there will be 2 p.m. performances at the Experience Stage. As always, all concerts are free with admission.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court stage

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court stage

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage