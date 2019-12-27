A New Year's Day tradition in Cayuga County, the Polar Plunge will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, behind St. Patrick's Church, 303 Main St., Aurora.
It will be the 30th year of the event, which is hosted by the Aurora Polar Bears. The event is supported by the Aurora Fire Department.
Participation in the plunge is free and open to the public, and donations will be accepted for the Phil Murphy scholarship fund. The scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who belongs to the fire department.
For more information, visit facebook.com/aurora.polarbears.