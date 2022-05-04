Political memorabilia show returning to Auburn church

Political buttons, posters and more from the past two centuries will be on display Saturday at an Auburn church when the Auburn Political Americana and Pop Culture Show and Sale returns.

The 48th annual show will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn. It will feature 25 to 30 tables of buttons, badges, ribbons, posters, tokens, ceramics, glassware, postcards and more ephemera from as far back as the early 19th century, spanning politics and Americana to pop culture. Organized by Bren T. Price of the Monroe D. Ray Chapter of American Political Items Collectors, the show features items worth thousands of dollars, Price told The Citizen in 2018. It has not taken place since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors are welcome to bring political or presidential items to the show for a free appraisal or on-site auction.

Admission to the show is $3 except for students and American history teachers, who will be admitted free. Campaign buttons will be given to the first 48 attendees. Masks will be required in the church.

For more information, find the show on Facebook or call Price at (716) 440-6865.

