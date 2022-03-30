Pop group COIN coming to the New York State Fair

COIN will bring its brand of bright indie pop music to the New York State Fair this summer.

The group will make its fair debut at 2 p.m. Sept. 3 on the Chevy Park stage.

According to a news release, the 10-year-old band is best known for its single “Talk Too Much.”

“We work to build a diverse lineup of performers and musical styles, and COIN is an example of that" Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a statement. "If you like pop music, you’ll enjoy spending an afternoon in the sunshine with them and we’re pleased that they will be here this year.”

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. Concerts announced to date include:

• Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Niko Moon, Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

• Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage

