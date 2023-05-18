The Fray will be returning to the New York State Fair this summer for the first time since 2009.

The Fray formed in 2002 when high school friends Isaac Slade (lead vocalist and pianist) and Joe King (vocals, guitar) ran into one another in a Denver guitar shop. After adding Ben Wysocki (drums) and Dave Welsh (lead guitar), the band landed on a name by asking people to write down ideas on pieces of paper. The winning suggestion, The Fray, was selected randomly.

The band burst onto the pop music scene in the mid-2000s with hits including “How to Save a Life,” You Found Me,” and of course, “Over My Head (Cable Car).” Following a successful second album in 2009, the band earned a spot on Billboards’ Artists of the Decade list.

They will perform at Chevy Court at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continues through Monday, Sept. 4. The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1 and 6 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8 p.m. performances at the Suburban Park stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds). On select days, there will be 2 p.m. performances at Suburban Park. All concerts are free with admission.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Quiet Riot, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park

• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Ludacris, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Suburban Park

• Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Suburban Park

• Yung Gravy, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Suburban Park

• Disney Junior Live, 1 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court

• The High Kings, Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court