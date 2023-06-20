A pop group climbing the pop music ladder will be stopping at the New York State Fair this summer.
Boys World, a girl group comprised of Lilian, Queenie, Makhyli, Olivia and Elana,will preform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, and the Suburban Park stage.
According to a news release, the group formed after each member was discovered individually on social media in 2019. The group released their first single, “Girlfriends,” in 2020, and returned with the While You Were Out EP in 2021. A new EP, “me, my girls & I,” is expected out this week. Their newest single has been likened to Dua Lipa’s “New Rules.”
Boys World boasts more than two million TikTok followers and 50 million streams. Their R&B influenced Pop sound draws inspiration from Britney Spears, The Cure, Doja Cat and others.
The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23 and continues through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.
To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:
• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court
• Lainey Wilson, 8 p.m. Aug. 23, Suburban Park
• Quiet Riot, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court
• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park
• Mary Lambert, 1 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court
• Rebecca Black, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park
• Doechii, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court
• Gayle, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park
• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court
• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court
• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court
• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court
• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park
• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court
• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court
• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park
• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court
• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court
• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park
• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court
• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court
• Ann Wilson of Heart, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Suburban Park
• Ludacris, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Suburban Park
• The Fray, 6 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Court
• J.I.D., 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Suburban Park
• Funk Fest, 12-10 p.m., Chevy Court; Brick, 6:45; Dazz Band, 8:15
• Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Suburban Park
• Yung Gravy, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Suburban Park
• Disney Junior Live, 1 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court
• The High Kings, Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court