A singer widely popular in the Contemporary Christian music world has been added to the lineup of concerts at the New York State Fair.

Recently recognized as one of Pandora’s Artists to Watch in 2023, Anne Wilson will take the Chevy Court Stage at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

According to a news release from the fair, Wilson is known for blending the heart of Contemporary Christian music and Country music. Those familiar with both genres might recognize “My Jesus,” a bluesy gospel ballad that earned GOLD certification as No. 1 on Billboard’s Christian Airplay chart in 2021, making Wilson the first debut female artist to hold that honor. In 2022, the song was recognized as ASCAP’s Christian Music Awards’ Song of the Year. Later that year, the debut album by the same name earned GRAMMY and American Music Award nominations, two GMA Dove Awards, and two K-LOVE Fan Awards.

“We have a feeling that fairgoers who watch Anne’s performance on August 28 will look back years from now and say, ‘I saw her when,’” Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey saidd in a statement. “Anne Wilson is a great addition to the Chevrolet Music Series at the Great New York State Fair, which is known for highlighting some of the most talked-about new artists, the ‘oldies and goodies,’ and the decades in between.”

Now 21, Wilson’s first public performance occurred when she was 15 — and it went viral. Her moving rendition of the popular worship song, “What a Beautiful Name,” – sung at her 23-year-old brother’s funeral – was recorded on YouTube, and ultimately led to Wilson signing with Capitol Christian music.

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continues through Monday, Sept. 4. The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1 and 6 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8 p.m. performances at the Chevy Park Experience Stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds). On select days, there will be 2 p.m. performances at the Experience Stage. As always, all concerts are free with admission.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court stage

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court stage

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court Stage

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• The High Kings, Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court