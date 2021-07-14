Popular country trio show returning to Cortland theater

Cortland Repertory Theatre will present an outdoor revival of one of its most popular shows, "The Honky Tonk Angels," over the next week.

Written by Ted Swindley ("Always ... Patsy Cline"), the show features songs made popular by Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton and more iconic women country artists. It features three women (Caitlin Lester-Sams as Sue Ellen, Lilli Komurek as Angela and Amanda Walker as Darlene) who leave their unfortunate pasts behind to become a singing trio in Nashville.

The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 15 through July 17, and Wednesday through Friday, July 21 through July 23, as well as matinees at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, and Wednesday, July 21. Performances will take place at the theater's temporary outdoor venue on the east side of the Little York Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble.

Socially distanced seating is available ins four-person squares for vaccinated patrons.

For more information, including tickets, visit cortlandrep.org or call the box office at 1-800-427-6160.

