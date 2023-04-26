The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail is welcoming the spring season with its popular Wine & Herb event the next two weekends.

The event will feature the trail's old ticketing style, where guests travel from winery to winery at their own pace instead of following an itinerary.

Each winery will offer a herb- or vegetable-inspired dish paired with a wine, as well as a potted herb or vegetable plant, three additional tastings, a souvenir glass and a digital recipe book.

Dishes will include lemon oregano chicken meatballs, basil focaccia pizza, roasted pepper salad with balsamic vinegar and chicken enchilada soup.

“Wine & Herb is definitely our most popular event each year," said Katherine Chase, executive director of the trail. “It’s a fantastic way to start spring, get a head start on your garden, and sample foods you may have otherwise never had before.”

The event will take place Saturdays and Sundays, April 29 and 30 and May 6 and 7, along the trail. Participating wineries are Americana Vineyards, Buttonwood Grove Winery, Cayuga Ridge Estate Winery, Hosmer Winery, Knapp Winery, Lucas Vineyards, Montezuma Winery, Six Eighty Cellars, Swedish Hill Winery and Thirsty Owl Wine Co.

Tickets to the event are $95 for individuals and $140 for couples, or $45 for designated drivers.

For more information, visit cayugawinetrail.com.